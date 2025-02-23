10 Courses For Commerce Students After Class 12 In India

Commerce students have multiple career paths to explore after Class 12, with various undergraduate courses available. Popular options like B.Com, BBA, CA, and B.Com LLB lead to careers in accounting, finance, auditing, taxation, investment, and banking. Below is a list of key courses with detailed insights to help students choose based on their interests.

10 Courses For Commerce Students

B.Com (Bachelor of Commerce)

A three-year course available in both regular and correspondence modes. Some colleges require maths in Class 12 for admission.

B.Com (Hons.)

Similar to B.Com but with specialisation options like Accounting, Finance, HR, and Taxation.

BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration)

A three-year program that enhances business and management skills. Admission is based on entrance exams like AIMA UGAT, SET, and IPU CET.

B.Com LLB

A five-year integrated law course that requires Class 12 with a minimum of 45% marks. Admissions are based on CLAT, MH CET Law, and LSAT-India.

CA (Chartered Accountancy)

A prestigious qualification for financial professionals, covering auditing, taxation, and business finance. Enrollment is through ICAI.

CS (Company Secretary)

A three-year professional course focusing on corporate law, compliance, and taxation. Open to commerce students after Class 12.

Bachelor of Economics (B.Econ)

Ideal for students interested in banking, finance, and economics, with opportunities for further studies in Economics.

BAF (Bachelor of Accounting & Finance)

A specialised three-year degree focusing on banking, accounting, and financial management.

BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies)

Covers management principles, HR, and organisational behavior, leading to careers as Business Consultants, HR Managers, and Project Managers.

Students can select a course based on their interests and career goals.