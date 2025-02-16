UK University Offers Scholarships To International Undergraduate Students, Check Details

Newcastle University, a public research institution in England, has announced the Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship Programmes for international students enrolling in undergraduate courses for the 2025 academic year. The scholarship provides financial support of up to 7,000 pounds or full tuition fee coverage and is available to eligible students beginning in September 2025

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must:

Be from one of the following countries: India, Bahrain, Canada, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, USA, or Vietnam.

Have received an offer for an undergraduate degree at Newcastle University's city centre campus for the 2025/26 academic session.

Be classified as an international student for fee purposes.

Scholarship Benefits

Award Value: 6,000 pounds tuition fee reduction

Total Scholarships Available: 250

Application Process

Qualified applicants will be considered for the scholarship as part of their academic degree application.

For more details, including specific eligibility requirements and the application process, visit the official Newcastle University scholarship page.

About Newcastle University

Newcastle University in the UK is home to a diverse student body, with over 28,000 students from more than 130 countries. As part of the prestigious Russell Group, which comprises the UK's leading research-focused institutions, the university is renowned for its outstanding research contributions across various disciplines, including medicine, science and engineering, social sciences, and the humanities.