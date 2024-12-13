This UK University Invites Applications For MSc Programmes In January 2025 Intake, Check Eligibility

The University of Roehampton, London, in partnership with Oxford International Education Services (OIES), has introduced MSc programmes for the January 2025 intake. These programmes cater to postgraduate students from India, offering specialised courses in fields such as Business, Psychology, Education, Health, and Computer Science. Designed with a forward-thinking approach, these programs aim to equip students with advanced knowledge, practical skills, and a global perspective, creating a strong foundation for career advancement and professional achievement. Interested and eligible individual can apply for the course by visiting the university's official website.

Applicants are required to have a minimum graduation score of 55% to be eligible. Additionally, students can opt for a placement year during their second year, which provides valuable industry experience and enhances job prospects. Alongside MSc programmes, the University of Roehampton also offers a range of undergraduate courses in areas such as Marketing, Law, International Business, Human Resource Management, Adult Nursing, and Cybersecurity.

Mohit Gambir, Managing Director of OIES, stated, "These MSc programmes are designed to offer students the knowledge and practical exposure they need to excel on a global stage. The placement year option further enhances the learning experience, giving students a chance to gain real-world expertise in a dynamic academic environment."

The University of Roehampton has consistently been recognised for its excellence, ranking among the top 10 UK universities for postgraduate student in both 2022 and 2023.