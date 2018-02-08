Tezpur University Ranked 100th In Asia, 7th In Country Tezpur University in Assam has been ranked 100th in Asia in an annual universities ranking for the continent this year, improving its position from 131-140 in 2017, a statement by the university said here today.

At 29th position in Asia, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, topped the list in the country, the statement said.



The other Indian institutions ahead of Tezpur University in ranking are IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi.



In the category of research, Tezpur University is ranked fourth in India just behind IISc, Bangalore, IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur, it said.



As in last year, 13 performance indicators were used to judge by the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2018 before declaring the result on Tuesday.



The National University of Singapore is Asia's top university for the third year in a row, the statement added.



