Tezpur University Ranked 100th In Asia, 7th In Country

At 29th position in Asia, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, topped the list in the country, the statement said.
The other Indian institutions ahead of Tezpur University in ranking are IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi.
In the category of research, Tezpur University is ranked fourth in India just behind IISc, Bangalore, IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur, it said.
As in last year, 13 performance indicators were used to judge by the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2018 before declaring the result on Tuesday.
Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)