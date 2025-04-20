Telangana TS Inter Class 12 Result 2025 To Be Declared On April 22, Check Details

TS Inter Class 12th Result 2025 Date and Time: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the Class 12 exam results for 2025 on April 22. According to an official statement, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will formally declare the results at noon at the Board's office in Hyderabad. The results will be available on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, and the NDTV Education portal.

Students will need their hall ticket numbers to check and download their scorecards from the portal.

The TS Inter final exams 2025 began on March 6 and concluded on March 25.

This year, a total of 9,96,971 students, comprising 4,88,448 first-year and 5,08,253 second-year students, registered for the intermediate examinations. The exams were held at 1,532 centres across the state from March 5 to 25.

TS Inter Class 12th Result 2025: Last Year's Outcome

In 2024, a total of 9.81 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE). Among them, 64.19 per cent cleared the TS Inter 2nd Year exams.