Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Tomorrow; Know Normalisation Process, Minimum Passing Marks

TS ICET Result 2022 Tomorrow

TS ICET Result 2022: Kakatiya University, Warangal will declare the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2022 result on August 27. The TS ICET score card download link will be activated on the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in, by 5 pm. Along with the Telangana ICET results, the university will also release the rank list. The TS ICET rank list will be prepared on the basis of normalisation process. The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale.

The TS ICET 2022 exam for MBA, MCA programmes was conducted from July 27 to 28 in multiple sessions. The ICET question paper was different for each session and included variations in the difficulty levels. To eliminate any such variations the university will adopt the normalisation process. The process will help in evaluating the marks of a candidate in TS ICET result. In case of a tie, the university will consider the TSICET-2022 normalization marks (though negative) for resolving it.

TS ICET 2022 Result: Normalisation Method

Formula: GASD + (GTA-GASD/ STA - SASD) X (Marks obtained by a candidate in the subject in a session - SASD)

Abbreviations used in the method are explained below

SASD: Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of the subject of a session in which the candidate appeared.

Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of the subject of a session in which the candidate appeared. GASD: Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of all the candidates across all sessions of the subject put together.

Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of all the candidates across all sessions of the subject put together. STA: Average mark of the top 0.1 per cent of the candidates in the subject of a session in which the candidate appeared.

Average mark of the top 0.1 per cent of the candidates in the subject of a session in which the candidate appeared. GTA: Average mark of the top 0.1 per cent of all the candidates across all the sessions of the subject put together.

TS ICET 2022 Result: Minimum Passing Marks

In order to qualify the TS ICET 2022 examination, students must have to secure 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks. While there are no minimum qualifying marks for reserved category candidates. Moreover, mere qualifying in the TS ICET entrance exam does not entitle a candidate to get admission in MBA and MCA courses unless the candidate appears for TS ICET counselling at the notified centres.