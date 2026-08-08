Telangana Orders Private Schools To Publish Fee Structure On Websites, Notice Boards

The Telangana government has directed private schools to display their fee structure for the 2026-27 academic year on school notice boards and websites. The details will also have to be uploaded on the Telangana School Education Department's official portal.

According to PTI, the directive aims to ensure that parents and students can easily access information about the fees charged by private unaided schools.

State Director of School Education E Naveen Nicolas said officials have been asked to instruct all private unaided schools under their jurisdiction to display class-wise fee details for 2026-27.

The fee structure must be displayed in three places. It includes the school's notice board, its official website, and the schooledu.telangana.gov.in portal. A provision has been created on the department's portal to allow private school managements to upload their fee details, the official said in a release.

Schools will also have to upload the supporting documents used to determine the class-wise fee for the 2026-27 academic year.

According to the education department, these documents must carry the signatures of members of the school's governing body. The process should follow the relevant provisions of a Government Order issued in 1994.

The Telangana School Education Department has also warned private schools that fail to follow the instructions.

Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers have been directed to issue show-cause notices to schools that do not display their fee structure on the notice board and website. Further action will be taken against such institutions according to the provisions of the 1994 Government Order, the department said.