New Bills Propose Eligibility Test For AYUSH Faculty

Teacher Eligibility Test For AYUSH Proposed By New Bill

The Union Cabinet on Friday has proposed a teacher eligibility test for AYUSH courses. The proposal aims to assess the standard of teachers before appointment and promotions in these courses. The bills which seek to replace the existing regulator bodies-- Central Council for Indian Medicine (CCIM) and Central Council for Homoeopathy (CCH)-with National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine (NCIM) Bill and National Commission for Homoeopathy, respectively has been approved by the Cabinet, today.

As per reports, India has an estimated 18,000 Ayush teachers, which includes about 5,000 teachers for homoeopathy, besides an estimated 30,000 Yoga teachers.

The draft bill, the official statement said, is aimed at bringing reforms in the medical education of Indian medicine sector in lines with the National Medical Commission proposed for setting up for Allopathy system of medicine. The proposed regulatory structure will enable transparency and accountability for protecting the interests of the general public, it added.

Currently the National Eligibility Test for AYUSH courses is held for awarding Ph.D in Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Sidhha and Homeopathy. Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH).

(With Inputs From PTI)

Click here for more Education News