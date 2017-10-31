Tata Classedge Reached 20,000 Classrooms Across India

Tata ClassEdge, a leading provider of innovative technology-based learning solutions for schools, has now reached 20,000 classrooms across India. It reached this milestone by renewing its partnership with Narbheram Hansraj English School, Jamshedpur. "Our strong partnerships with leading educational institutions like the Narbheram Hansraj English School have enabled us to understand technological needs of the modern classroom."We are ecstatic to reach the 20,000 classrooms milestone at a school in Jamshedpur, a city of special significance as it was founded and developed by the House of Tata," Tata ClassEdge CEO Nirav Khambhati said in a statement. "By 2025, we aim to transform the experience of learning and education for 10 million students in a financially self-sustainable manner," he said.