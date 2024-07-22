Tamil Nadu NEET MDS Round 1 Counselling Result Declared, Check Details

Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) released the result of the first round of counselling for Tamil Nadu NEET MDS on Monday. Participants can access their results on the official website, The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) released the result of the first round of counselling for Tamil Nadu NEET MDS on Monday. Participants can access their results on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net , using their registration number and date of birth. Registration concluded on Sunday.

The provisional allotment order for Tamil Nadu NEET MDS will end on July 25, with the deadline for joining being July 26.

Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024: Result Includes

Rank

Allocated quota and institute

Course

Category

Remarks

The Tamil Nadu NEET MDS counselling will include up to four rounds, with the entire admission process concluding on September 14. The exact number of rounds will depend on seat availability. Counselling will be conducted for 50 per cent of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Only candidates who meet the cut-off marks and have passed the exam will be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds.

In the meantime, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started registration for the second round of counselling, with the deadline for joining being August 7. This round will provide students with the opportunity to make new choices and lock in their options. The first round of counselling has already been completed.

Check the result here