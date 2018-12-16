Tale Of 10 Minutes: Drama Festival To Showcase 30 Plays In A Day

A scene from last year's Best Drama - Khanpure e Kashmir

This April, theatre lovers will celebrate Thespis 3 - the third season of the National Micro Drama Festival scheduled to be held at Delhi. Thirty plays are scheduled on a single day -- on April 21, 2019 -- and awards are offered for 10 categories like Best Production, Script, Direction, Actor, Actress, Technician, etc..

Entries are open right now and any group can apply if the duration of play is for a maximum time limit of 10 minutes. Entries will be closed on January 31, 2019.

The show which will be held at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi is open to all.

This theatric extravaganza for Indian theatre lovers is brought to you by 'Vriksh the theatre', a group based in Delhi.

Axiomatic to its motto 'Art for Humanity', this year's theme has been decided to be for 'rehabilitation of flood affected population and uplift of street children'.

The group has been organizing National Micro Drama Festivals for the past 2 years.

The first one was held at IGNCA, New Delhi on April 9, 2017 and the second on February 11, 2018 at Kamani auditorium.

The festival is organized in the name of Greek artist 'Thespis', who is believed to be the person first to appear on stage.

This celebration of abundance has bagged Best of India Records for the last two consecutive years.

Due to its unique nature, questions related to this festival have found a way into competitive examinations for bank recruitments and Civil Service prelims preliminary.

Details of the festival can be accessed at www.vrikshthetheatre.org.

