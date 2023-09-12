SWAYAM January 2023 Semester Exam To Start On October 19

SWAYAM aims to bridge the digital divide.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination schedule for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2023 session. According to the official release, the online SWAYAM application submission is currently in progress and will continue until September 20. Applicants can make online payments for the application fee until September 21.

Furthermore, the NTA will allow applicants to make edits to their SWAYAM January 2023 semester exam application forms between September 23 and 25.

The date for downloading admit cards from the NTA website will be announced at a later time. The examinations are scheduled to take place on October 19, 20 and 21.

Additional details regarding the exams, examination centers, timings, fees, and application procedures can be found in the SWAYAM information bulletin on the NTA website.

Steps to apply online:

Apply for online registration.

Fill up online application form.

Pay examination fee

SWAYAM is an initiative by the Government of India aimed to fulfil the three key principles of the Education Policy: accessibility, equity, and quality. This endeavor aims to make high-quality teaching and learning resources available to all, including those who have been historically underserved. SWAYAM aims to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that students who have not yet benefited from the digital revolution can participate in the knowledge economy.



SWAYAM offers courses in four categories: video lectures, specially created downloadable/ printable reading materials, self-assessment tests through quizzes, and an online discussion forum for addressing doubts. To enhance the learning experience, state-of-the-art pedagogy and technology, including audio-video and multimedia, are employed.



Here are the nine national coordinators appointed to ensure that best quality content is produced and delivered:

AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) for self-paced and international courses

NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) for Engineering

UGC (University Grants Commission) for non technical post-graduation education

CEC (Consortium for Educational Communication) for under-graduate education

NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) for school education

NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) for school education

IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) for out-of-school students

IIMB (Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore) for management studies

NITTTR (National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research) for Teacher Training programme

Courses offered on SWAYAM are accessible to learners at no cost. However, learners seeking a SWAYAM certificate must register for the final proctored exams, which entail a fee, and attend the exams in person at designated centers on specified dates.