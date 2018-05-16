Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018: Date Extends For Online Registration

As part of the internship, students will adopt one or more villages and conduct activities of their choice to contribute to the cause of rural sanitation in India. The internship will be of at least 100 hours in the period May 1 to July 31, 2018. The parent institution will be responsible for organizing necessary logistics for the activities.
The selected intern will need to submit an Internship Report in the prescribed format through the Supervisor within 15 days of completion of fieldwork.
Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018: All You Need To Know
Students can take up Swachh Bharat Summer Internship at any time before July 31, 2018. At the end of the internship, best interns would be identified at College-level, University-level, state-level, and national-level and will be awarded. Cash prize will also be awarded for interns selected at University-level, state-level, and national-level.
The scheme is sponsored by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation (MDWS) in association with Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).
