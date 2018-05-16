Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018: Date Extends For Online Registration

The last date to apply for the Swachh Bharat Summer Internship has been extended till June 15, 2018.

New Delhi:  The last date to apply for the Swachh Bharat Summer Internship has been extended. Now, students willing to take up the internship can apply till June 15, 2018. Earlier, the last date for registration was May 15, 2018. The internship will be eligible for 2 academic credits like an optional paper and is open only to registered students at higher education institutes. There is a separate portal for online registration for the internship. 

As part of the internship, students will adopt one or more villages and conduct activities of their choice to contribute to the cause of rural sanitation in India. The internship will be of at least 100 hours in the period May 1 to July 31, 2018. The parent institution will be responsible for organizing necessary logistics for the activities. 

The selected intern will need to submit an Internship Report in the prescribed format through the Supervisor within 15 days of completion of fieldwork. 

Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018: All You Need To Know

Students can take up  Swachh Bharat Summer Internship at any time before July 31, 2018. At the end of the internship, best interns would be identified at College-level, University-level, state-level, and national-level and will be awarded. Cash prize will also be awarded for interns selected at University-level, state-level, and national-level. 

The scheme is sponsored by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation (MDWS) in association with Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).

