Supreme Court Opens Recruitment For 90 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Selection Process

The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has announced a recruitment drive -to fill 90 vacancies for the post of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website starting January 14, 2025. The application process will remain open until February 7, 2025. The examination will be held on March 9, 2025.

This opportunity allows law graduates to assist the judiciary in legal research and analysis, providing valuable exposure to the workings of the highest court in the country.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree in Law (including Integrated Law Degree) from a recognised institution approved by the Bar Council of India.

Skills Required: Proficiency in research, analytical writing, and familiarity with online legal research tools like e-SCR, Manupatra, SCC Online, LexisNexis, and Westlaw.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be between 20 and 32 years of age as of February 2, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted in three stages:

Objective-type written test assessing legal knowledge and comprehension.

Subjective written test to evaluate analytical and writing skills.

Personal interview.

The written tests (Parts I and II) will be held on the same day across 23 cities in India.

Application Fee

Fee Amount: Rs 500 (plus applicable bank charges).

The fee must be paid online via the UCO Bank payment gateway.

Supreme Court Of India Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Go to the Supreme Court Of India's official website

Fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and keep a copy for future reference.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Supreme Court of India.