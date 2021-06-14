  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court To Hear On June 17 Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 State Board, NIOS Exams

Supreme Court To Hear On June 17 Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 State Board, NIOS Exams

The Supreme Court plea has sought directions to the state boards with respect to the cancellation of Class 12 exam and a uniform formula of assessment to award the students of the cancelled board exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 14, 2021 7:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Not To Be Released Today: Sources
Latest Updates On CBSE Class 12, Maharashtra HSC Result, Marking Scheme
12th Board Exams: How Different States Will Evaluate Students This Year
CBSE Class 12 Result: Give Weightage To Classes 10, 11 Scores, Says Manish Sisodia
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021: Five Points On Result Date, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12th Marking Scheme Soon, Here’s What To Expect
Supreme Court To Hear On June 17 Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 State Board, NIOS Exams
Supreme Court will hear a plea on June 17 seeking cancellation of Class 12 state board exams
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea seeking the cancellation of Class 12th state boards and NIOS exams and on the decision on the assessment of students. The Supreme Court plea has sought directions to the state boards with respect to the cancellation of Class 12 exam and a uniform formula of assessment to award the students of the cancelled board exams.

Latest: Class 12th Board Exams cancelled, Want to know a close estimate of Result/Percentage? Check with Class 12th Percentage Predictor now. Click here

The plea has been filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai and 7 others, on behalf of 47 students from 23 different States and two Union Territories and three different countries.

NIOS had earlier cancelled Class 12 public exams in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country. The institute will devise an “well defined objective criteria” for preparing results, an official statement said. NIOS in May postponed the Class 12 public exams and cancelled exams for Class 10 exams.

Learners who remain dissatisfied with the alternative evaluation criteria will be given a chance to improve their results through on demand examination, which will be held when the situation becomes conductive, the institute said.

While announcing Class 10 public exam cancellation, the institute said it will review the COVID-19 situation again on June 20 and the fresh examination notification for Class 12 will be issued 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination.

Click here for more Education News
Supreme Court nios exam postponed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Reopening LIVE Updates: Know When Schools Will Reopen In Different States
Live | School Reopening LIVE Updates: Know When Schools Will Reopen In Different States
OJEE 2021 Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
OJEE 2021 Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Science From Last Year
Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Science From Last Year
IGNOU Extends June TEE 2021 Exam Form, Assignment Submission Deadline
IGNOU Extends June TEE 2021 Exam Form, Assignment Submission Deadline
IIT Mandi Researchers Find How Intake Of Excess Sugar Causes Liver Disease
IIT Mandi Researchers Find How Intake Of Excess Sugar Causes Liver Disease
.......................... Advertisement ..........................