Supreme Court will hear a plea on June 17 seeking cancellation of Class 12 state board exams

The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea seeking the cancellation of Class 12th state boards and NIOS exams and on the decision on the assessment of students. The Supreme Court plea has sought directions to the state boards with respect to the cancellation of Class 12 exam and a uniform formula of assessment to award the students of the cancelled board exams.

The plea has been filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai and 7 others, on behalf of 47 students from 23 different States and two Union Territories and three different countries.

NIOS had earlier cancelled Class 12 public exams in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country. The institute will devise an “well defined objective criteria” for preparing results, an official statement said. NIOS in May postponed the Class 12 public exams and cancelled exams for Class 10 exams.

Learners who remain dissatisfied with the alternative evaluation criteria will be given a chance to improve their results through on demand examination, which will be held when the situation becomes conductive, the institute said.

While announcing Class 10 public exam cancellation, the institute said it will review the COVID-19 situation again on June 20 and the fresh examination notification for Class 12 will be issued 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination.