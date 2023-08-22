Supreme Court Allows Christian Minority Quota Admissions At Delhi's St Stephen's College

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court interim order. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order allowing St Stephen's College to go ahead with its interviews under the admission scheme for minority candidates.

A bench of justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court interim order.

Delhi High Court order had given the green signal to St Stephen's College prescribing 15 per cent weightage to interviews for admissions under the Christian minority quota.

The court remarked that any modifications to the interim order may affect students already admitted. However, the top court asked the High Court to decide the matter expeditiously.

The court rejected the plea filed by Delhi University and University Grants Commission (UGC) challenging the Delhi High Court's interim order.

