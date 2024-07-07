Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2024 Answer Key Released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2024 answer key. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer key by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates will require their login credentials, such as their registration number and password, to access the key.

The official notification reads: "Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from July 5 (7 pm) to July 8 (7 pm) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after July 8 (7pm) will not be entertained under any circumstances."

The Paper-I 2024 was conducted from June 27 to June 29 at different centers all over the country.

Delhi Police, CAPFs (SI) 2024: Steps to Raise Objection

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SSC CPO 2024 answer key link

Login using credentials

Click on 'Answer Key Challenge' in the my application section

Click on the challenge

Pay the challenge fee and click on submit

Save a copy for future reference

Delhi Police, CAPFs (SI) 2024: Paper 1 Syllabus

General Reasoning

This section covers Verbal Reasoning, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Directions and Distances, Ordering and Ranking, Data Sufficiency, Coding and Decoding, Code Inequalities, Circular Seating Arrangement, Linear Seating Arrangement, Double Lineup, Scheduling, and Input Output.

Current Affairs

This section covers Awards and Honours, Books and Authors, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Important Dates, and Scientific Research.

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics include Number Series, Speed, Distance and Time, Time and Work, Number System, Data Sufficiency, Percentage, Ratio and Percentage, Data Interpretation, Mensuration and Geometry, Quadratic Equation, Interest, Problems of Ages, Profit and Loss.

English Comprehension

Topics include Reading Comprehension, Grammar, Vocabulary, Verbal Ability, Synonyms-Antonyms, Active and Passive Voice, Para Jumbles, Fill in the Blanks, and Error Correction.