This UK University Offers Scholarships Worth Rs 11 Lakh To Indian Students

Sheffield University, one of the top institutions in the UK, is offering the International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarship 2025 for international students, including Indians. The university will grant 75 scholarships, each worth 10,000 pounds (approximately Rs 11 lakh). This scholarship is available for students who begin their postgraduate studies at Sheffield University in September 2025 and meet the eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have an admission offer letter from Sheffield University.

The programme must commence in September 2025.

The scholarship is available only for on-campus postgraduate taught programmes.

Distance learning students and those receiving external sponsorships are not eligible.

Students enrolled in the MArch program or medical courses cannot apply.

Selection Process

A panel comprising senior university members and staff will review applications. Candidates must demonstrate academic excellence and professional achievements relevant to their chosen program. The selection committee will assess how the applicant's past accomplishments align with their course of study.

How To Apply

The deadline to apply for the Sheffield University International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarship is May 12, 2025. Selected candidates must accept the scholarship within the specified timeframe.

For further details and application procedures, students can visit the official website of Sheffield University.