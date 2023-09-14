'Study In India': All You Need To Know About Portal For International Students

India stands as the second-largest education hub globally. (Representative image)

The Ministry of Education on Thursday posted about 'Study in India' portal being run by the central government to attract international applicants seeking higher education in India. The portal provides information about various courses, facilities, and faculty members. Moreover, it streamlines the application process for students, allowing them to apply to multiple courses across more than 240 premier higher education institutions offering over 2,650 different courses. This integrated platform covers everything from the admission process to visa assistance and post-enrollment support.

The key objective of this initiative is to simplify the educational journey for international students pursuing their studies in India.



India stands as the second-largest education hub globally, with over 1,000 universities and 42,000 colleges. It has also launched the New Education Policy (NEP) that strikes a balance between theoretical and practical learning, ensuring that students receive an education that aligns with global standards.



How to submit application on 'Study in India' portal



To initiate the application filling process, students must first access the Student Dashboard using the login credentials provided during registration. The application process contains three main sections: basic information, academic details, and the selection of student preferences. Once students have filled in all the required information and submitted the necessary documents across these three sections, they can proceed with the final submission process.



The application filling stage holds significant importance as it mandates students to specify their preferences regarding disciplines, institutions, and courses. During this preference selection, it is strongly advised that students conduct comprehensive research on institute rankings, fee structures, available facilities, and other relevant factors before making their final decisions.

Foreign students choosing to study in India enjoy the benefit of affordable living expenses, as mentioned on the website. Moreover, those who become part of the Study in India programme can access financial support in the form of scholarship. The scholarship specifically covers tuition fees.