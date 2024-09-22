UK University Invites Applications For MBA In Fashion Business And Entrepreneurship

Ravensbourne University, London is currently accepting applications for its one-year MBA in Fashion Business & Entrepreneurship. This programme, tailored for aspiring fashion professionals and entrepreneurs, provides students with advanced knowledge and practical skills needed to thrive in the rapidly changing fashion industry.

According to a press release, students will have the opportunity to work with industry experts, participate in live projects, and benefit from Ravensbourne's extensive network of fashion and business professionals.

In addition to the MBA, the university offers a variety of creative courses across design, media, and technology, including BA (Hons) in Interior Design Environment Architecture, BA (Hons) in Digital Photography, and BA (Hons) in Music & Sound Production.

Why Pursue MBA In Fashion Business And Entrepreneurship?

This programme equips students with sought-after skills in business and entrepreneurship, specifically within the fashion industry. It enables learners to develop expertise in leadership, business strategy, and innovation at the master's level, building the confidence to succeed in the highly competitive fashion market. The programme emphasises hands-on experience in fashion leadership through practical, real-world tasks, enhancing employment prospects. Students also have the opportunity to expand their professional network by collaborating with peers who bring diverse skill sets, all within a tech-savvy, creative community.

Module Completion And Assessment Criteria

Students must score at least 40% for undergraduate modules and 50% for postgraduate modules to pass. Certain modules, such as electives, are graded on a Pass/Fail basis, without numerical marks. Pass/Fail grades do not contribute to final award classifications.

A student who completes all required assessments but has not yet finished their current level may proceed to the next term, as approved by the Interim Assessment Board.

Reassessment Policy

If a student fails or does not submit an assessment, it will result in a failing grade for that component or module. Each student is allowed three attempts per assessment: one initial attempt and two resits. When a failed assessment is successfully retaken, the maximum grade is capped at 40% for undergraduates and 50% for postgraduates, unless extenuating circumstances are granted.

Award Criteria

Upon completing the approved course of study, students will receive their designated degree. Students who leave the program before completion may qualify for one of the following exit awards:

Postgraduate Certificate in Fashion Business and Entrepreneurship, awarded upon completing specified modules and meeting the learning outcomes for the certificate.

Postgraduate Diploma in Fashion Business and Entrepreneurship, awarded upon completing the necessary modules and achieving the learning outcomes for the diploma.

MBA in Fashion Business and Entrepreneurship (ordinary Master's degree), awarded upon successful completion of the full course and its specified learning outcomes.

Application Process

Eligible candidates who wish to apply can do so directly through the university's online application portal. Each course and mode of study has a specific link for applications.

To proceed, select your preferred start date and mode from the 'Apply now' dropdown at the top of this page, and you will be taken to the relevant section within the portal.

Course fee

The full-time course fees are 12,400 pounds for UK students and 19,500 pounds for international students, approximately Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 19.7 lakh respectively, based on current exchange rates.