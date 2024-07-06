Advertisement
Study Abroad: Top Universities Worldwide To Study Computer Science

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is ranked as the best university in the world for Computer Science.

Carnegie Mellon University is in second place.

Students who want to study Computer Science in college can look at this list of the best universities, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) University Rankings for 2024.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is ranked as the best university in the world for Computer Science. Carnegie Mellon University is in second place.

Here are the top 10 universities in the world to study Computer Science:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  Founded in 1861, MIT is a private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is ranked first.

Carnegie Mellon University
 Located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Carnegie Mellon University is a private research university established in 1900 by Andrew Carnegie. It is ranked second.

Stanford University
 Stanford University, officially known as Leland Stanford Junior University, is a private research university in Stanford, California. Founded in 1885, it is ranked third.

University of Oxford
  The University of Oxford is a research university in Oxford, United Kingdom. Teaching began as early as 1096, making it the oldest university in the English-speaking world. It is ranked fourth.

University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
 UC Berkeley is a public research university in Berkeley, California, founded in 1868. It is ranked fifth.

National University of Singapore (NUS)
   The National University of Singapore is a leading research university in Singapore, ranked sixth.

Harvard University  

 Established in 1636, Harvard is the oldest higher education institution in the United States. It is ranked seventh.

University of Cambridge
 The University of Cambridge, founded in 1209, is a public research university in Cambridge, England. It is ranked eighth.

ETH Zurich
   ETH Zurich is a public research university in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1854, it focuses on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and is ranked ninth.

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)
    NTU Singapore is one of the top universities in Singapore for engineering and business, ranked tenth.

QS Ranking, Computer Science, 2024
