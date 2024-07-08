Study Abroad: Top 10 Nursing Universities In World

Students who want to study Nursing can look at this list of the best universities, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) University Rankings for 2024. The University of Pennsylvania is ranked as the best university in the world for Nursing studies. King's College London is in second place.

Here are the top 10 universities in the world to study Nursing:

University of Pennsylvania

Situated in Pennsylvania, United States, this university, commonly referred to as Penn or UPenn, is a private Ivy League research university. It is the leading university for nursing studies.

King's College London

King's College London, informally known as King's or KCL, is a public research university located in London, England.

Johns Hopkins University

Established in 1876, Johns Hopkins University is an American private research university in Baltimore, Maryland. It was named after its first benefactor, the American entrepreneur and philanthropist Johns Hopkins.

University of Washington

Founded in 1861, it is informally known as U-Dub or UDub. It is a public research university in Seattle, Washington, United States.

University of Toronto

Established in 1827, the University of Toronto has evolved into Canada's leading institution of learning, discovery, and knowledge creation.

The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is a public research university in Manchester, England. It comes in fifth place for studies in Nursing.

University of Alberta

Founded in 1908, the University of Alberta is also known as U of A or UAlberta. It is a public research university located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. It was established by Alexander Cameron Rutherford and Henry Marshall Tory.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

Established in 1963, this university is a research-oriented institution for nursing studies.

Yale University

Situated in the United States, Yale was founded as the Collegiate School in 1701 by Congregationalist clergy of the Connecticut Colony.

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Also known as UNC, UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Chapel Hill, or simply Carolina, this university is a public research university in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.