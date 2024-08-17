Advertisement

Study Abroad: Think Big Undergraduate Scholarship, Check Eligibility Criteria

The candidate's answers to the three main questions are key factors in determining their suitability for the scholarship.

Students must have applied to start any full-time undergraduate course at University of Bristol
Think Big Undergraduate Scholarship: The University of Bristol offers scholarship awards for undergraduate international students worth up to £13,000 (Rs 14,10,000) per year, which can only be used towards tuition fees. Students will also receive a living cost bursary of up to £3,000 (Rs 3,25,000). Eligible and interested students will be able to apply by visiting the official website, bristol.ac.uk, once the registration process starts.

Think Big Undergraduate Scholarship: Eligibility

  • Candidates must be classified as overseas students
  • Students must have applied to start any full-time undergraduate course (excluding Medicine, Dentistry, and Veterinary Science) at the University of Bristol

Think Big Undergraduate Scholarship: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website, bristol.ac.uk.
  • Click on 'Think Big Undergraduate Awards'
  • A new page will appear
  • Fill out the form and save it
  • Take a printout for future reference

The official website reads: "There are three short essay questions that you will need to complete. The maximum character count is 1000 for each question, and each question is worth 10 marks. The questions are different for undergraduate and postgraduate applicants, so please make sure that you are completing the correct scholarship application form. Applicants who have not responded to the correct questions will not be considered."

Think Big Undergraduate Scholarship: Important Details

  • If a candidate has been offered, or is offered, another University of Bristol scholarship towards tuition fees, they must accept only one scholarship.
  • Candidates are required to open a UK bank account, into which their bursary funds will be paid.
  • All areas of the applicant's application will be assessed; however, the candidate's answers to the three main questions are key factors in determining their suitability for the scholarship.
ICSSR Invites Proposals For Indo-German Joint Research In Social Sciences And Humanities
