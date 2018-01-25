Students Allege Cheating By NRI's College In Czech Republic. Allegations Are Baseless, He Says. According to the petition, the person in question - Mr. John Xavier - cheated several students from India by offering admission of MBA course in his institute; Czech College.

Share EMAIL PRINT Most of the 'affected students' are from Kerala. New Delhi: Early this month, some former students of Czech college, Prague wrote to the chairman of Loka Kerala Sabha - an initiative of the state government to seek cooperation from Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) for the development of the state - alleging cheating by an invitee to the programme. According to the petition, the person in question - Mr. John Xavier - cheated several students from India by offering admission of MBA course in his institute, Czech College. However, when contacted by NDTV, Mr. Xavier said the allegations are baseless and he refuted the claims by saying the students are making allegations because of the 'strict academic nature' of his college.



Mr. Xavier also said his college has proper affiliation with the concerned ministry and universities.



But, complaints of the students are many.



The students NDTV talked to claimed that Czech college is not a real college and it has no campus 'unless a 3 BHK flat converted as a class room for cheating purpose'.



The students also said the 'campus' looks like a 'tuition center' and there are no permanent lectures and regular classes.



"This college registered here as SRO means a business institution or company. Anyone can start and register this kind of SRO. It's quite easy process in Czech Republic," said the petition by the students.



"Most of the students from Kerala, who were offered admission, are now working in restaurants in Prague to survive. Most of them took education loans from Kerala. They were charged approximately 8 Lakhs as tuition fees," alleged a student.



"I went to the college for doing a proper MBA course. But from the day one, what I witnessed there took all the energy away from me to pursue the studies," said a student who 'failed' to complete his studies.



Contesting the claims by the students, an official from the college said it has two campus buildings which accommodates 200 hundred students.



"In addition to that," the official said, "Czech College has an agreement with Charles University in Prague (which is the biggest university in the Czech Republic) and the subject of this agreement is sharing our premises. That means that Czech College can use lecture rooms of Charles University for classes. This happens frequently".



"Czech College is also accredited by ATHE and our degrees are awarded by the University of Northampton, which is a reputed public University in the UK, answerable and regulated by the government," claimed the official.



According to Mr. Xavier, a private college in Czech Republic can operate only as an SRO and licences under SRO are most important which his college got from the Ministry of Education.



One student, from two graduates who completed their studies from the college, also came in support of the institute.



NDTV contacted the Embassy of the Czech Republic in New Delhi and Czech Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to cross check the claims made by the institute, but, we are yet to receive any reply from both (we will update the story as we get it).



Meanwhile, one of the affected students has filed a police complaint against Mr. Xavier at City Police Office Kochi City. According to the police, the complaint has been forwarded to ACP Special Branch Kochi City for necessary action and it is under on process.



Though, Mr. Xavier said he is not aware of any police inquiry against him or his college.



"This is a classic case of Indian students are losing their hope after choosing 'not so famous or acclaimed' institution for higher studies in abroad," said an education expert based in New Delhi who has been following the issue for last one month.



"Every student who are eyeing a course abroad should do their homework and basic research properly before venturing out, " said the expert.



Click here for more



Early this month, some former students of Czech college, Prague wrote to the chairman of Loka Kerala Sabha - an initiative of the state government to seek cooperation from Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) for the development of the state - alleging cheating by an invitee to the programme. According to the petition, the person in question - Mr. John Xavier - cheated several students from India by offering admission of MBA course in his institute, Czech College. However, when contacted by NDTV, Mr. Xavier said the allegations are baseless and he refuted the claims by saying the students are making allegations because of the 'strict academic nature' of his college.Mr. Xavier also said his college has proper affiliation with the concerned ministry and universities.But, complaints of the students are many.The students NDTV talked to claimed that Czech college is not a real college and it has no campus 'unless a 3 BHK flat converted as a class room for cheating purpose'.The students also said the 'campus' looks like a 'tuition center' and there are no permanent lectures and regular classes."This college registered here as SRO means a business institution or company. Anyone can start and register this kind of SRO. It's quite easy process in Czech Republic," said the petition by the students."Most of the students from Kerala, who were offered admission, are now working in restaurants in Prague to survive. Most of them took education loans from Kerala. They were charged approximately 8 Lakhs as tuition fees," alleged a student."I went to the college for doing a proper MBA course. But from the day one, what I witnessed there took all the energy away from me to pursue the studies," said a student who 'failed' to complete his studies.Contesting the claims by the students, an official from the college said it has two campus buildings which accommodates 200 hundred students."In addition to that," the official said, "Czech College has an agreement with Charles University in Prague (which is the biggest university in the Czech Republic) and the subject of this agreement is sharing our premises. That means that Czech College can use lecture rooms of Charles University for classes. This happens frequently"."Czech College is also accredited by ATHE and our degrees are awarded by the University of Northampton, which is a reputed public University in the UK, answerable and regulated by the government," claimed the official.According to Mr. Xavier, a private college in Czech Republic can operate only as an SRO and licences under SRO are most important which his college got from the Ministry of Education.One student, from two graduates who completed their studies from the college, also came in support of the institute.NDTV contacted the Embassy of the Czech Republic in New Delhi and Czech Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to cross check the claims made by the institute, but, we are yet to receive any reply from both (we will update the story as we get it).Meanwhile, one of the affected students has filed a police complaint against Mr. Xavier at City Police Office Kochi City. According to the police, the complaint has been forwarded to ACP Special Branch Kochi City for necessary action and it is under on process.Though, Mr. Xavier said he is not aware of any police inquiry against him or his college."This is a classic case of Indian students are losing their hope after choosing 'not so famous or acclaimed' institution for higher studies in abroad," said an education expert based in New Delhi who has been following the issue for last one month. "Every student who are eyeing a course abroad should do their homework and basic research properly before venturing out, " said the expert.Click here for more Education News