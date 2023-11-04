Study Abroad: Scholarships To Study In Germany

As compared to other study destinations outside Europe, Germany is quite an inexpensive option for students. As per estimates, the living costs in Germany is around 934 euro per month. However, living in a foreign country while being far away from home requires one to develop skills in financial management. To overcome the financial challenge of the students, the country offers various scholarship opportunities to aid the students.

DAAD Scholarship Programs

DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst) or the German Academic Exchange Service is a joint organisation of Germany's higher education institutions. The scholarship promotes international academic relations by funding foreign students, graduate students and scientists in Germany. Students who wish to get a qualification in a full-time course in Germany can avail this scholarship. The students must have completed their Bachelor degree and should have at least two years of proven work experience. The stipend amount of the DAAD scholarship is 850€ monthly for postgraduate students and 1,200 euro monthly for doctoral students.

Heinrich Böll Foundation Scholarships in Germany

Students enrolled in state or state-recognised universities in Germany are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The scholarships are open to undergraduates, graduates, and doctoral students of all subjects and nationalities. The candidates availing this scholarship must have an outstanding academic records and should be politically and socially engaged. He/ she must show an interest in values like ecology, sustainability, democracy, human rights, self-determination as well as justice.

Non-EU students in their Masters studies will receive 850 euro per month, in addition to individual allowances (tuition fees might be possible). PhD students coming from countries outside of the EU, on the other hand, will receive 1,200 euro per month, in addition to 100 euro mobility allowance per month.

Erasmus Scholarship Programs in Germany

Erasmus offers financial assistance to international students for one year exchange periods at universities in Germany. To avail this scholarship, candidates must be enrolled at a higher education institution. Both their home university as well as the German university must have signed the Erasmus Charter for Higher Education. The program is a EU-wide grant funded by the member states of the European Union. The grants will cover the enrollment, travel, as well as basic living costs of the students.

DeutschlandStipendium National Scholarship Programme

The Deutschlandstipendium offers financial aid to ambitious and academically outstanding students from across the world. It supports students at all participating universities in Germany. The scholarship is awarded through a public-private collaboration where businesses, foundations, or individuals sponsor students with a sum of 150 euro per month while the Federal Government adds another 150€ to that amount. This scholarship is awarded by the universities which implies that the applicants are required to meet the requirements of individual institutions.