Advertisement

Study Abroad: Registration Begins For Destination Australia Scholarship, Check Details

The University of Queensland (UQ) will pay the scholarship in AUD $7,500 (approximately Rs 4,00,000) disbursements per semester.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Study Abroad: Registration Begins For Destination Australia Scholarship, Check Details
Students can submit online applications till 12pm on 20 January 2025.
Studying abroad offers students the chance to gain a quality education, immerse themselves in diverse cultures, and develop global connections. However, studying in Australia can be costly due to the strong value of foreign currency. To ease this financial challenge, student can apply for scholarship. One notable option is the Destination Australia Scholarship, which is available to students in Australia.

The Destination Australia Scholarship, funded by the Australian Government's Department of Education, supports the National Strategy for International Education 2025. Its main goals are to encourage students to study in regional Australia, help regional universities and colleges grow, and provide students with a quality education experience.

Students can submit online applications for Semester 1 2025 till 12pm on 20 January 2025.

Eligibility

You are eligible if you:

  • Are an international student
  • Hold a valid student visa for the duration of the scholarship
  • Are a University of Queensland (UQ) graduate starting a new program (e.g., a Master's degree after completing a Bachelor's)
  • Have a full offer to study an eligible program entirely at the UQ Gatton campus in 2025 (accepting the offer by the scholarship deadline is not required)

The University of Queensland (UQ) will pay the scholarship in AUD $7,500 (approximately Rs 4,00,000) disbursements per semester, after the academic census date in the first Semester/Research Quarter of study, following confirmation that the student is eligible and fulfils all obligations.

The second instalment (AUD $7,500) will be paid to the student no later than six (6) months from the payment of the first instalment, after confirming the student remains eligible, fulfils all obligations, and is making satisfactory academic progress.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com