Study Abroad: Registration Begins For Destination Australia Scholarship, Check Details

Studying abroad offers students the chance to gain a quality education, immerse themselves in diverse cultures, and develop global connections. However, studying in Australia can be costly due to the strong value of foreign currency. To ease this financial challenge, student can apply for scholarship. One notable option is the Destination Australia Scholarship, which is available to students in Australia.

The Destination Australia Scholarship, funded by the Australian Government's Department of Education, supports the National Strategy for International Education 2025. Its main goals are to encourage students to study in regional Australia, help regional universities and colleges grow, and provide students with a quality education experience.

Students can submit online applications for Semester 1 2025 till 12pm on 20 January 2025.

Eligibility

You are eligible if you:

Are an international student

Hold a valid student visa for the duration of the scholarship

Are a University of Queensland (UQ) graduate starting a new program (e.g., a Master's degree after completing a Bachelor's)

Have a full offer to study an eligible program entirely at the UQ Gatton campus in 2025 (accepting the offer by the scholarship deadline is not required)

The University of Queensland (UQ) will pay the scholarship in AUD $7,500 (approximately Rs 4,00,000) disbursements per semester, after the academic census date in the first Semester/Research Quarter of study, following confirmation that the student is eligible and fulfils all obligations.

The second instalment (AUD $7,500) will be paid to the student no later than six (6) months from the payment of the first instalment, after confirming the student remains eligible, fulfils all obligations, and is making satisfactory academic progress.