Study Abroad: How To Get Into Harvard University? Know Key Admission Details

Harvard University, ranked fourth in the QS World University Rankings 2025 with an overall score of 96.8, remains one of the most prestigious institutions in the world. Known for its world-class undergraduate programs, which ranked first, and its strong postgraduate offerings, ranked 24th, Harvard attracts millions of aspiring students each year.

Getting into Harvard requires meticulous preparation and a thorough understanding of its application process. About 30% of the student body at Harvard comes from over 150 countries, and the university offers financial aid to foreign students from low-income families through various scholarships.

Application Process

Prospective first-year students must complete either the Common Application or the Coalition Application, along with Harvard's specific supplements. The university assures applicants that there is no preference between the two application methods, and both are treated equally by the Admissions Committee.

Standardised Testing Requirements

Harvard University requires all applicants to take either the ACT or SAT to meet its standardized testing requirement. However, for students who find it difficult to access these tests, alternative options are available, including:

AP Exam Results

IB actual or predicted scores

GCSE/A-Level actual or predicted results

National Leaving Exam results (externally assessed)

Students in exceptional circumstances as financial hardships or test center accessibility issues are encouraged to apply, though they may still be required to take the SAT or ACT if possible.

International Applicant Guidelines

Harvard does not impose any quotas or limits for international students. All applicants are evaluated on an equal basis, regardless of nationality or the secondary school they attended.

Interviews For International Applicants

While interviews are not mandatory, Harvard tries to arrange them when possible, particularly in the US, Canada, and the UK, where alumni conduct interviews. For applicants outside these regions, the university makes efforts to schedule interviews when feasible. The lack of an interview does not negatively affect an applicant's chances.

English Proficiency Requirements



Although Harvard does not require first-year or transfer applicants to take an English proficiency exam like TOEFL or IELTS, it is recommended that students possess a strong command of the English language. Students applying to the Visiting Undergraduate Students Programme, however, must submit either TOEFL or IELTS scores.

Application Fee Waivers For International Students

Harvard offers application fee waivers to students demonstrating financial need. Applicants can request a fee waiver directly through the Common Application or the Coalition Application. Even if they do not meet the standard financial criteria, students can still request a fee waiver.

Financial Aid For International Students

Harvard extends its financial aid to all students, including international applicants, on the same basis as American students. Although international students are ineligible for US federal funding, they can access Harvard's financial support, including scholarships and work-study opportunities.

Travel Expenses For Financial Aid Recipients

Harvard includes a travel allowance in the financial aid package for all students, including international ones, to help cover the costs of travelling to and from Cambridge. International students are encouraged to explore additional funding opportunities through US Cultural Affairs Offices and various foundations that offer travel grants.