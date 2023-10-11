Study Abroad: Australia To Introduce Strict Regulations To Crackdown On International Visa Scam

In a move to keep a check on international student visa scam in Australia, the government has decided to take strict measures in the admission process.

As reported by Xinhua news agency, Education Minister Jason Clare, Skills Minister Brendan O'Connor and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil expressed their joint desire to address the exploitation of Australia's visa system. The decision came following a review report by government that highlighted the 'widespread rotting of the system'.

The Xinhua news agency further quoted Mr O'Neil saying, "The party is over, the rorts and loopholes that have plagued this system will be shut down."

As part of the crackdown on the visa scam, the government is planning to make amendments in the Education Services for Overseas Students Act 2000. The amendments will result in creating a proper and fit test provider which will subsequently improve the standards of admission and registration process. The amendments will further restrict cross-ownership between education providers and agents. The crackdown on agents will stop private colleges from paying commissions to education agents who in turn allure international students away from rival institutions. This move will help in to preventing students from being lured away from high-quality universities to lower-fee courses.

Apart from this, the government also plans to monitor international student attendance to stop migrants from using student visas only for the purpose of working in Australia. As per Australian Financial Review, the number of student visa holders in Australia reached a record high of 660,765 by the end of June. This is an increase of 203,000 from January 2023.

News agency Reuters quoted the government as saying that the visa process for skilled professionals would be made quicker and easier, while steps would be taken to retain international students.

