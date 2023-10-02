Study Abroad: All You Need To Know About Education In The Netherlands

The Netherlands has a lot of diversity and it is easily accessible to neighbouring countries such as Germany and Belgium. The Netherlands is also well connected to all major European capitals. This gives wide opportunity to students coming here to explore career prospects in neighbouring countries as well.

Wide range of English universities

Universities in the Netherlands offer the largest number of English-taught programmes in Europe. Around 95% of the population in the country is English speaking, which makes it easy for international students to communicate in daily life. Dutch universities teach around 2,000 programmes entirely in English.

Growing economy

The Netherlands is the 18th largest economy in the world. Some of the world's biggest multinationals including Philips, Heineken, KLM, Shell, ING and Unilever are Dutch. The Netherlands is a world leader in many areas of expertise, including agriculture, water management, art and design, logistics and sustainable energy.

Dutch government offers easy residence permit

The quality of Dutch higher education is well-recognised. The tuition fees and cost of living are considerably lower than in English-speaking countries. In a move to attract and retain knowledge, the Dutch government is offering a residence permit of one year to find a job, or start a business within three years of graduation.

Students can create their unique courses

Dutch universities offer a wide range or honours programmes in the Arts, Humanities, Science and Social Sciences. Students have the opportunity to compose their own multi-and interdisciplinary curriculum based on their discretion. These universities conduct small and interactive classes in English. There is a strong emphasis on international community building.

Admission criteria for universities

University Colleges are allowed to set their own admission criteria. They may ask for a minimum GPA, documents, such as motivation and recommendation letters, or invite the applicants for an interview. Dutch University Colleges tend to use a holistic application procedure. The grades are an important part of the application, but the candidate's personal interests, motivation and extracurricular activities will also be looked upon.

The specific admission criteria and procedures for each of the universities can be checked on the official websites of the universities.

Top Universities in The Netherlands

Amsterdam University College

Erasmus University College

University College Fryslân

Leiden University College The Hague

University College Groningen

University College Maastricht

Top colleges for Research programmes

Many programmes at research universities have a professional component and most graduates actually find work outside the research community.

Delft University of Technology

Eindhoven University of Technology

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Leiden University

Maastricht University

Nyenrode Business University

Open University

Radboud University Nijmegen

The Protestant Theological University

TIAS School for Business and Society

Tilburg University