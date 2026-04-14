SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment: Registration Begins For 3,003 Posts, Details Here

SSC Selection Post Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration process to fill 3,003 vacancies under Selection Post Phase 14, 2026. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is likely to be held in June 2026.

Vacancy Details

Out of the total vacancies, 346 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 185 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 667 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 1,534 for the Unreserved category (UR), and 271 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Additionally, 24 posts are reserved for Visually Handicapped (VH), 40 each for Orthopedically Handicapped (OH) and Hearing Handicapped (HH), 101 for Ex-Servicemen, and 15 for others.

How To Apply

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Ensure you are registered under the "One-Time Registration" system.

Log in using your registration number and password.

Apply for the relevant post and fill in the required details.

Submit the application form.

Application Link

Important Dates

The registration process will close on May 4, 2026, at 11 pm. The application fee can be paid till May 5.

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms from May 11 to May 13, 2026.

Minimum Marks Required To Pass

The cut-off marks or the minimum marks required to pass the CBT examination is 30 per cent for Unreserved Category (UR), 25 per cent for Other Backward Classes (OBC)/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 20 per cent for Other categories.

After Result Process

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will have to upload their documents, including educational qualifications, experience, category, age, and age relaxation details, on the SSC portal for scrutiny.

This step is mandatory, as the commission does not verify documents during the application process. Candidates who fail to complete the scrutiny process will not be considered for final selection.