SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released, Key Dates For Government Job Aspirants

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released its tentative exam schedule for the 2025-26 recruitment cycle, offering a comprehensive guide for candidates aspiring to secure government jobs. The exam calendar is now accessible on SSC's official website providing crucial details for multiple recruitment exams.

The schedule includes notification release dates, deadlines for application submissions, and timelines for Tier-I and Paper-I examinations.

According to the SSC's tentative timeline, the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination is set to take place in June-July 2025, while the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam is slated for July-August 2025. Similarly, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) exam is scheduled for October-November 2025. The calendar also includes dates for other key exams such as MTS, Stenographer, Sub Inspector (SI), Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), and departmental competitive exams.

SSC aims to provide clarity and support to the millions of candidates preparing for these competitive exams. The detailed timeline enables aspirants to strategise their study plans effectively and approach their preparation with a well-defined roadmap.

Candidates are advised to regularly check SSC's official website to stay updated on any changes and ensure they are well-prepared for their respective exams.