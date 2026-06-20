SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2026 Out: Check Category Wise Cut Offs, Direct Link Here

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Result 2026 for male and female candidates who appeared in the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) held from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026.

The result has been released to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process, including the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Document Verification (DV). Candidates can check their qualifying status through the official result PDF. The Commission has also released category-wise cut-off marks and details of shortlisted candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2026: Category-Wise Cut-Off for

Male Candidates

EWS: 68.54551

SC: 62.83696

ST: 60.08088

OBC: 70.05181

UR: 70.05181

Female Candidates

EWS: 61.55681

SC: 54.60305

ST: 49.06871

OBC: 63.05564

UR: 63.52622

Thousands of candidates have qualified for the PE&MT and Document Verification round based on these cut-offs.

How to Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2026:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Results" tab available on the homepage.

Select the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2025 result link.

Download the result PDF displayed on the screen.

If your details appear in the PDF, you have qualified for the next stage.

Save and print the result PDF for future reference.

CBE was conducted in multiple shifts across the country. SSC used normalized scores to prepare the result and shortlist candidates for the next stage. As per the notification, the minimum qualifying marks were 35 for Unreserved candidates, 30 for SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates, and 25 for Ex-Servicemen (ESM).