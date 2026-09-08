SSC Opens Registration For 10+2 Level Exam 2026 To Fill 2,536 Vacancies, Check Details

SSC CHSL 2026 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened registration for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2026 to fill 2,536 vacancies for posts such as Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA). The application window opened on September 7 and will close on October 7. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The last date for submission of online applications is October 7. The deadline for making the online fee payment is October 8. The application correction window will open on October 14 and close on October 16.

The schedule for the Tier 1 and Tier 2 Computer-Based Examinations will be notified later.

SSC CHSL 2026 Notification: Essential Educational Qualifications (as on October 7, 2026)

For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade 'A' in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Staff Selection Commission, and Ministry of Culture: Candidates must have passed Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised Board or an equivalent qualification.

For LDC/JSA and DEO/DEO Grade 'A' (except DEOs in the Department/Ministry mentioned above): Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination or an equivalent examination can also apply. However, they must possess the essential qualification on or before the cut-off date, October 7, 2026.

SSC CHSL 2026 Notification: How To Apply

Applications must be submitted online through the new SSC website or the MySSC mobile application, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

The sample proforma of the One-Time Registration (OTR) and online application forms are attached to the official notification.

Candidates who have not generated their One-Time Registration (OTR) on the new website will be required to do so, as OTRs generated on the old website will not be functional on the new website. After completing the OTR, candidates can proceed to fill out the application form for the examination.

Once an OTR has been generated on the new website, it will remain valid for all examinations for which candidates apply through the new website.

Candidates are advised to opt for Aadhaar-based authentication while completing the OTR process.

Applications submitted by candidates who opt for Aadhaar authentication will not be rejected on the ground that the photograph and/or signature uploaded by them do not meet the prescribed standards. Such candidates will also not be required to produce a recent colour photograph or an original valid photo identity proof for entry to the examination venue.

SSC CHSL 2026 Notification: Check Detailed Notice Here