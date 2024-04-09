SSC 10+2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 3,712 Posts, Check Pay Scale

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted in June-July.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2024. The deadline for application submission is May 7. The recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 3,712 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - ssc.gov.in. The application correction window will open between May 10 and May 11.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted in June-July and the schedule of the tier 2 exam will be declared later.

SSC CHSL 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Select the application link

Input the required credentials

Make the payment for an application fee and submit

Download and take a printout of the application form for future use

Those interested in applying for the positions of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) should complete the application form and make necessary preparations accordingly.

SSC CHSL 2024 Age Limit:

The age requirements vary depending on the specific position, with the minimum age limit set at 18 years and the maximum at 27 years. However, there is a relaxation in upper age limits for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Candidates can check the age eligibility criteria corresponding to the position they are applying for in the detailed notification. The date for determining age is fixed as August 1, 2024.

SSC CHSL 2024 Academic Qualifications:

The minimum educational requirement for the SSC CHSL exam is a passing grade in Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised university board. Different academic qualifications are needed for LDC/JSA, PA/SA, and DEO positions. Candidates are urged to carefully review the official notification before applying.

SSC CHSL 2024 Exam Pattern:

The SSC CHSL exam consists of three tiers (stages), and candidates must clear each stage to get selected. Tier I of the exam comprises objective multiple-choice questions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, while Tier II also consists of objective-type questions.

For more details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Recruitment will be conducted for Group C positions, including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various ministries, departments, and offices of the Government of India, as well as various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, and tribunals.

