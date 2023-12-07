SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 Revised Results Released

SSC CGL 2023 Result: The revised outcome includes the additional selection of 23 candidates.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2023, which now includes the additional selection of 23 candidates for the document verification phase. It is important to note that the initially released result on December 4 has been annulled, and candidates are required to recheck their results.

SSC CGL 2023 - Steps to check the revised result:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Navigate to the homepage and click on the tab labelled "result."

Select the link related to SSC CGL results.

Find your roll number within the PDF document of the final SSC CGL results.

Save the SSC CGL result PDF for future reference by downloading it.

The reassessment of the SSC CGL 2023 Result was initiated in response to concerns raised by candidates regarding the marks obtained in the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) by 261 individuals. Technical glitches on the day of DEST necessitated the substitution of machines for these 261 candidates, leading to their erroneously marked absence in the DEST.



After a comprehensive examination, the Commission has identified 23 new candidates for the document verification phase. Notably, the status of the initially chosen 23 candidates has shifted from "selected" to "not-selected," and adjustments have been made to the service allocation of 49 candidates.

The Commission stated that it immediately undertook a comprehensive review of the final result and found that the DEST mistakes of 261 candidates, whose computer terminals were changed during the Skill Test due to technical issues, were not considered. Hence, these 261 candidates were treated as absent in the skill test. Based on the said review, the discrepancy has been rectified, and the following changes have been made in the result initially declared on December 4, 2023: