SSB Recruitment 2023: Admit Card Released For December 26-27 Examinations

SSB Recruitment Exams 2023 Admit Card: It is essential to carry the hall ticket to the test centres.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) released admit cards on Wednesday for the recruitment examination of various posts, including ASI (Pharmacist & Stenographer), Head Constable (Electrician & Communication), and Constable (Non-GD). Individuals who have successfully cleared the preliminary test can download their admit cards from the official website, ssbrectt.gov.in. The examinations are scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,683 positions.

SSB Recruitment 2023: Step to download admit card

Visit the official website of Sashastra Seema Bal.

Navigate to the "Download Admit Card" section.

Input the required details, including application number, registration number, password, or date of birth.

Log in using the provided information.

Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a hard copy for future use.

SSB exam pattern 2023:

The written exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions and is divided into two sections. With a total of 150 questions carrying 150 marks, the exam duration is three hours.

General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning, General Hindi/General English: 50 questions for 50 marks.

Technical subject-related: 100 questions for 100 marks.

It is essential to carry the admit card to the examination centre on the scheduled date. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination. All crucial details, such as the exam date, timing, and city, are specified on the respective candidate's admit card.