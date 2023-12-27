SEED 2024: Registrations To Soon Close For Design Entrance Exam

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will soon close the registrations for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024. Candidates who have not filled the applications forms can visit the official website to register for the exam by December 31, 2023. The entrance exam will be conducted on January 14.

The admit cards for the students will be released on January 6, 2024. Candidates will be given a chance to appear in a mock test from January 11-12, 2024. The mock test will help the students to make themselves familiar with the examination pattern of the design entrance exam.

The results for the design entrance exam will be announced on January 24, 2024. The list of the shortlisted candidates will be declared on January 30, 2024. The academic session of the design programme will begin in July 2024.

The institute offers courses in Communication Design, Industrial Design, Fashion Design and Fashion Communication.

The Communication Design program aims to prepare students for professional employment as communication planners and designers.

In the Industrial Design program, students are sensitised by going through research areas like User Study and Market Research pertaining to their topics resulting in holistic design solutions.

The Fashion Design program provides students practical hands-on experience in fashion design, pattern making, garment manufacturing, craft studies, fashion merchandising and so on.

The Fashion Communication programme covers areas such as graphic design, visual merchandising, exhibition and space design, event design and art direction, branding and publication design, fashion forecasting and styling specific to the fashion and lifestyle industry.