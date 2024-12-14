Scotland Business School Offers Scholarships Up To Rs 8 Lakh, Check Details

The University of Strathclyde Business School (SBS) in Glasgow, Scotland, is offering its prestigious Diamond Jubilee Scholarship to support self-funded international students for the upcoming academic season.

Eligible students will receive a scholarship worth between 7,000 pounds and 8,000 pounds (Rs 8.56 lakh), which will be automatically awarded once an offer of admission is made. The scholarship will directly reduce tuition fees, with the awarded amount confirmed via email.

Eligibility Criteria



The scholarship is available for students pursuing MSc programmes in the following disciplines:

Marketing

Business

Management

Management Science

Data Analytics

Accounting & Finance

To qualify, applicants must:

Be self-funded and not receiving any other scholarships or sponsorships.

Hold an offer for an SBS MSc programme starting in January 2025.

Be classified as an international student for fee purposes.

Important Notes:

This scholarship is exclusive to self-funded international applicants and cannot be combined with any other University of Strathclyde scholarships.

Online and blended learning programmes are not eligible.

The scholarship is conditional upon meeting all academic and administrative requirements outlined in the programme offer letter.

The application deadline for this scholarship is January 10, 2025.

For more details, visit the University of Strathclyde Business School website or check your email for further updates upon receiving your admission offer.