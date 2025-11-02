Score Above 90 Per Cent Without Studying All Day: Smart Study Tips For 2026 Exams

Score Above 90 Per Cent In Exams 2025: You don't need to study all day to score above 90 per cent in exams. What truly matters is the quality of your study sessions - including revision, focus, and the right techniques. Every student learns differently, but by refining your own method and adding a few smart strategies, you can easily score above 90 per cent in board, entrance, undergraduate, or postgraduate exams.

1. Quality over Quantity

Focus on studying for three productive hours instead of spending 10 unfocused hours at your desk. Spacing these hours throughout the day reduces fatigue and improves concentration.

2. Understand, Instead of "Rote Learning"

Always aim to understand the concept rather than just memorizing it. Ask yourself questions like "Why does it work this way?" - this helps you retain knowledge longer and apply it better in exams.

3. 15 Minute Short Revisions

Don't leave all revisions for the final day. Instead, review tough topics daily and revisit others at increasing intervals. This follows the Spaced Repetition technique - revise tomorrow, then after two days, three days, and so on.

4. Teach And Be A Master

If you can explain a concept to someone else, you've mastered it. Teaching others deepens your understanding and helps you learn faster.

5. Rest And Be Fueled

Proper rest is essential for a clear and active mind. Sleep for at least eight hours, do light exercises like walking or stretching, and eat balanced meals to keep your body and mind ready for study.

6. Previous Year Papers Make You Ready For Present

Practice with previous year papers to understand exam patterns and question difficulty. Treat them as your "training ground" for the real exam.

7. Phone Apps Locked Up

Keep your phone away or lock distracting apps for at least an hour. One hour of undistracted study equals three hours of distracted effort.

8. The Famous Pomodoro Technique

The Pomodoro Technique boosts focus and prevents burnout by alternating 25-minute study sessions with 5-minute breaks. It's perfect for students who find it difficult to stay focused for long periods.

The Plan

In the final month before exams, study 5-6 focused hours daily, include revision, practice papers, breaks, and use Pomodoro in the last few hours.

Stay calm, confident, and consistent - you don't need to study all day to score above 90 per cent, just the right way.