Schools Shut In These States And Cities As Severe Cold Wave Intensifies

A severe cold wave continues to grip northern India, with temperatures dropping significantly, making the daytime unusually chilly. This prolonged cold spell is creating challenges for schoolchildren, prompting authorities in various regions to take action and shut schools for younger students.

School Closures in Patna Due to Sharp Temperature Drop

In Patna, the district administration has issued an order to close all schools, both government and private, for students up to Class 8 until January 11. The city has recorded a minimum temperature of 10°C, with other parts of Bihar, including Motihari (6.7°C) and Saran (6.9°C), facing even colder conditions.

As for higher classes, schools for Classes 9 and above in Patna will remain open, but with revised timings. These schools have been instructed to operate between 9am and 3.30pm, with necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students.

Ghaziabad Schools Closed For Younger Students

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the district administration has also ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 8 until January 11. Schools for higher grades will open only after 9am. Officials have warned that schools failing to follow these guidelines will face strict action.

School Closures In Jharkhand Due To Cold Wave

In Jharkhand, the state government has directed both private and government schools from kindergarten to Class 8 to remain closed from January 7 to January 13 due to the ongoing cold wave. This decision aims to protect children from the harsh weather conditions.

School Closure In Lucknow

In Lucknow, schools up to Class 8 will remain closed until January 11. The District Magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar, issued an order confirming this closure, which will apply from January 4 to January 11. For students in Classes 9 to 12, where no holiday has been declared, online classes will be conducted from January 4 to January 11. In cases where online classes are not possible, schools for higher grades will operate between 10am and 3pm.