Kanwar Yatra: Schools Shut In These UP Districts As Pilgrim Rush Intensifies

In Uttar Pradesh, the districts of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, and Badaun have suspended academic activities across schools between July 16 and 23.

As a precaution to ensure student safety and prevent any disturbances, all schools will stay shut.

As the annual Kanwar Yatra intensifies ahead of Shivratri on July 23, district administrations in several regions of Uttar Pradesh have temporarily suspended classes in a bid to avoid disruptions caused by the massive movement of pilgrims.

Full Week Suspension In Key Districts

Schools in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bareilly, and Badaun will remain closed from July 16 to July 23 due to anticipated traffic bottlenecks and safety concerns. With a considerable surge in footfall expected along key pilgrimage routes, officials have issued orders aiming to ensure smooth vehicular flow and safeguard school-going children.

In Meerut, District Magistrate VK Singh announced the closure of all schools, citing the increased movement of devotees and the resulting need for traffic regulation. Institutions are set to resume regular classes on July 24.

Muzaffarnagar's administration, led by DM Umesh Mishra, has implemented a similar directive. Officials have warned strict penalties against non-compliance.

Region-Specific Measures in Bareilly, Badaun


In Bareilly, District Magistrate Avinash Singh directed all schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, and vocational streams within a 5-km radius of Delhi Road and Badaun Road to remain closed on all four Mondays of the Sawan month.

Traffic Diversions In Place

The annual pilgrimage has also led to significant traffic management changes, particularly on the Delhi-Meerut Highway, where one-way traffic arrangements have been made to accommodate the large number of devotees walking to Haridwar and other religious destinations.

