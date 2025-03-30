School Holidays In April 2025: Check Complete List Here

School Holidays In April 2025: Schools in India will have several holidays in April 2025 due to important religious and cultural festivals. These holidays provide students and families with an opportunity to celebrate traditions, participate in rituals, and spend quality time together.

From Hindu and Jain festivals to Christian observances, the month includes significant festivals like Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Good Friday. Here's a complete list of school holidays in April 2025.

April 6 - Ram Navami

Ram Navami is a significant Hindu festival celebrated during Chaitra Navratri. It marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is seen as a symbol of righteousness and virtue. On this day, devotees visit Ram temples, perform puja at home, and observe fasting. In 2025, Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6.

April 10 - Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the founder of Jainism and the 24th Tirthankara. The festival is observed on the 13th day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar, and its date varies each year. In 2025, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 10 (Thursday).

April 18 - Good Friday

Good Friday is a significant day for Christians, observed to remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is followed by Easter Sunday, which celebrates His resurrection. Good Friday is a day of prayer, fasting, and charity, and is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday. In 2025, Good Friday will be observed on April 18.

However, students and parents are advised to verify the holiday list with their respective state government's official circular for confirmation.

