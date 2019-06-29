Counselling For Admission To Satish Chandar Dhawan (SCD) College Begins Next Week

SCD College Admission: Merit List Out

Counselling process for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Satish Chandar Dhawan (SCD) government college will begin on July 8. "Sports trial will be conducted on July 5 for UG classes and on July 6 for PG classes at 9 am in sports ground," reads the official update on the website. The registration process ended on Friday. As of now, the college has released the tentative rank list course-wise. Candidates can find the merit list on the official website at scdgovtcollege.ac.in.

The SCD college is affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh. Reportedly, the college has received more than 7000 applications so far.

Candidates who wish to raise objections to the merit list can do so till July 4. Considering the objections raised by candidates, the college will release the final merit list on July 5.

"If any candidate does not receive SMS for interview due to any technical reason, the candidate him/her self will be responsible for this. Therefore it is advisable for the candidates to remain in touch with the admission committee and also remain updated from the college website from time to time," said the college.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability