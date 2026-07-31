SBI Probationary Officer Prelims 2026 on August 1, 2: Check Shift Timings And Important Instructions

SBI PO Prelims 2026 exam will be conducted on August 1 and August 2, 2026, for 1,500 Probationary Officer vacancies across the country. Candidates should check their admit card for the reporting time, shift details, exam centre address, and other important instructions before leaving for the exam centre. The exam will be conducted in four shifts each day. Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time. Late entry will not be allowed.

SBI PO Prelims 2026 Shift Timings

Check the exam timings for the SBI PO exam in the table below:

Shift Reporting Time Exam Time Shift 1 8:00 AM 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Shift 2 10:30 AM 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Shift 3 1:00 PM 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Shift 4 3:30 PM 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM SBI PO Prelims 2026: Documents to Carry

The following documents are required at the exam centre:

Printed copy of the SBI PO Prelims 2026 Admit Card

Original valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID or Driving Licence

Recent passport-size photographs

SBI PO Prelims 2026 Important Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must reach the exam centre before the reporting time.

They should carry only the permitted documents.

They must follow all instructions of the invigilators.

They should sit only at the seat allotted to them.

They should not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices or any other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.

They should not bring books, notes or any study material to the exam centre.

Candidates should read the instructions provided before the examination begins and complete all required formalities on time.