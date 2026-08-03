SBI Probationary Officer Cut Off 2026: Check Expected Category-Wise Prelims Marks

The SBI PO 2026 prelims exam has been conducted. The SBI PO Cut Off 2026 will be released along with the prelims result on the official SBI Careers website. Candidates can refer to the expected cut-off. These are predictions based on the previous year's trends, difficulty level, and vacancies. The State Bank of India is filling 1,500 Probationary Officer vacancies this year. Candidates who secure marks equal to or above the cut-off in the prelims examination will be shortlisted for the Mains exams.

SBI PO Expected Cut Off 2026

The SBI PO Cut Off 2026 is expected to vary across categories. SBI does not prescribe sectional cut-offs for the prelims exam. So, selection for the next stage is based on the overall score obtained by candidates. Check the expected cut off in the table below:

Category Expected Cut Off (Out of 100) General (UR) 58-65 EWS 56-63 OBC 55-62 SC 50-57 ST 45-52 PwBD (LD) 40-50 PwBD (VI) 42-50 PwBD (HI) 30-38

Note: The official cut-off may differ after the evaluation process is completed.

SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must review the previous year's cut-off marks to understand the competition level. They can also estimate the expected qualifying score. The previous year cut off is given below:

General: 66.75

EWS: 64.50

OBC: 65.50

SC: 59.25

ST: 51.50

VI: 52.75

HI: 36.25

LD: 54.50

D & E: 35.50

Factors Affecting SBI PO Cut Off 2026

The final SBI PO Cut Off 2026 is determined after considering several factors. These are:

The total number of vacancies

The overall difficulty level of the prelims exam

The number of candidates appearing for the test

The overall performance.

The SBI PO exam is conducted in multiple shifts. So, SBI also applies a normalization process to ensure fairness across all sessions.