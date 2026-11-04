Sashastra Seema Bal Head Constable CBT Result 2026 Declared; Check Typing Test Schedule

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has announced the results of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held for Head Constable (Ministerial) recruitment. A total of 1,725 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the selection process against 115 vacancies.

Candidates who cleared the written exam will now have to appear for the Skill/Typing Test, which is scheduled for November 16 and 18, 2026. The CBT was conducted on July 7, 2026, and candidates can check their scores by logging in to the official recruitment website, recruitment.ssb.gov.in.

Typing Test Details

The upcoming Skill/Typing Test is only qualifying in nature. This means candidates will not receive any extra marks for it, but clearing the test is mandatory to move ahead in the recruitment process.

To qualify, candidates must achieve the following typing speeds:

English: 35 words per minute (WPM)

35 words per minute (WPM) Hindi: 30 words per minute (WPM)

Candidates who fail to meet the required typing speed will be disqualified, regardless of their CBT score.

How To Download The Skill Test Notice

Candidates can check the Skill/Typing Test notice by following these steps:

Visit recruitment.ssb.gov.in .

. Go to the Latest Circulars/Notices section.

Look for the notice related to the Head Constable (Ministerial)-2020 Skill/Typing Test.

Open the PDF notification.

Download it and check important details such as exam dates, reporting time and instructions.

What Happens Next?

Candidates who qualify the Skill/Typing Test will move on to the next stages of the recruitment process, including document verification and other required formalities.

The final merit list will be prepared mainly on the basis of marks obtained in the CBT. However, candidates must clear all subsequent stages to be considered for appointment.

SSB has shortlisted 1,725 candidates for the next phase against 115 advertised posts. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official recruitment portal for the latest updates and further instructions.