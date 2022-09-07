SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List Released; Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list released today, September 7.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has released the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 2 second merit list today, September 7. Candidates can check and download the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 merit list through the official website – samsodisha.gov.in. Along with the second merit list the Department of Higher Education has also announced the allotment result today.

The candidates whose names are there in the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 merit list can begin the admission process from tomorrow, September 8. The last date to complete the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admission process is September 10.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List Direct Link

The candidates for the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admission process will need their Class 10 mark sheet, passing certificate, school leaving certificate, character certificate, migration certificate (if any), reservation certificate (if any) and recent passport-sized photograph.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List: Steps To Download