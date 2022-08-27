SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022 Out, Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock SAMS Odisha BEd result 2022 is announced today, August 27.

SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022: The Students Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha BEd result 2022 is announced today, August 27. The candidates who appeared for the Odisha BEd 2022 entrance examination can check and download their results through the official website-- samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates will need their roll number to download the SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022. SAMS Odisha has also declared the BHEd 2022 entrance examination result along with the SAMS Odisha BEd result.

To be considered in the selection list, all candidates must upload their graduation marks by August 28. The SAMS Odisha BEd entrance exam 2022 was conducted on July 31. Over one lakh candidates registered for the SAMS Odisha BEd examination 2022 and over 80,000 students appeared for the exam.

SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022 Direct Link

SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022: Steps To Download

Go to the official website-- samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SAMS Odisha BEd result link.

Enter your roll number and click on submit

The SAMS Odisha result 2022 will get displayed on the screen

Download the BEd entrance 2022 result and take a printout for the future references.





The SAMS Odisha BEd entrance examination is conducted by SAMS Odisha for admission in the BEd courses in various private and government colleges across the state of Odisha.