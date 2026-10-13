Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts

Goalpara Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications to fill several academic and administrative posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by November 12. The recruitment drive includes both teaching and non-teaching positions, such as Quartermaster, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Band Master, Mess Manager, Clerk, and Ward Boy. While some posts are regular, others will be filled on a contractual basis.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria and other requirements for the posts they wish to apply for.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a written examination, skill test, class demonstration, and interview, depending on the requirements of the post.

Only candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria will be allowed to appear for the written examination. Details regarding the subsequent stages of selection will be published on the school's official website after candidates clear the written test.

Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Monthly Salary

The monthly salaries for the advertised posts at Sainik School Goalpara are as follows:

Quartermaster: Rs 29,200 (Level 5)

PGT Physics: Rs 57,120

TGT Mathematics: Rs 53,880

TGT Social Science: Rs 53,880

Band Master: Rs 40,880

Physical Training Instructor (PTI)-cum-Matron (Female): Rs 25,200

Mess Manager: Rs 40,880

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): Rs 23,880

Ward Boy: Rs 21,600

Office Superintendent: Rs 42,480

System Administrator (IT Hardware and Networking): Rs 30,000

Horse Riding Instructor: Rs 40,000

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 300 for candidates in the General category and Rs 200 for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories.

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment Notification 2026 PDF

The application fee must be paid through a demand draft. The prescribed application form is available in the recruitment notification.

Candidates must download the form, fill in the required details, affix a passport-size photograph, and attach self-attested copies of the necessary documents.

The completed application form, along with the required documents, must be sent to the school by post.

Candidates must clearly mention "Application for the Post of (Regular/Contractual)" on the envelope.

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Eligible candidates must send their completed application forms to the following address:

The Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO Rajapara, District Goalpara, Assam - 283133.

Candidates must ensure that their applications reach the school on or before November 12. All contractual appointments will initially be for 11 months. The tenure may be extended based on the candidate's performance.