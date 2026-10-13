Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts

Goalpara Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications to fill several academic and administrative posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by November 12. The recruitment drive includes both teaching and non-teaching positions, such as Quartermaster, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Band Master, Mess Manager, Clerk, and Ward Boy. While some posts are regular, others will be filled on a contractual basis.
Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria and other requirements for the posts they wish to apply for.
Selection Process
The selection process includes a written examination, skill test, class demonstration, and interview, depending on the requirements of the post.
Only candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria will be allowed to appear for the written examination. Details regarding the subsequent stages of selection will be published on the school's official website after candidates clear the written test.
Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Monthly Salary
The monthly salaries for the advertised posts at Sainik School Goalpara are as follows:
- Quartermaster: Rs 29,200 (Level 5)
- PGT Physics: Rs 57,120
- TGT Mathematics: Rs 53,880
- TGT Social Science: Rs 53,880
- Band Master: Rs 40,880
- Physical Training Instructor (PTI)-cum-Matron (Female): Rs 25,200
- Mess Manager: Rs 40,880
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC): Rs 23,880
- Ward Boy: Rs 21,600
- Office Superintendent: Rs 42,480
- System Administrator (IT Hardware and Networking): Rs 30,000
- Horse Riding Instructor: Rs 40,000
Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 300 for candidates in the General category and Rs 200 for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories.
Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment Notification 2026 PDF
The application fee must be paid through a demand draft. The prescribed application form is available in the recruitment notification.
Candidates must download the form, fill in the required details, affix a passport-size photograph, and attach self-attested copies of the necessary documents.
The completed application form, along with the required documents, must be sent to the school by post.
Candidates must clearly mention "Application for the Post of (Regular/Contractual)" on the envelope.
Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2026: How To Apply
Eligible candidates must send their completed application forms to the following address:
The Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO Rajapara, District Goalpara, Assam - 283133.
Candidates must ensure that their applications reach the school on or before November 12. All contractual appointments will initially be for 11 months. The tenure may be extended based on the candidate's performance.