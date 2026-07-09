SAIL Invites Applications For Young Professional Posts; Check Salary, Selection Process

SAIL Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Young Professionals on a fixed-term basis across multiple disciplines. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 23 vacancies. The online application process commenced on July 10, and the last date to apply is July 31. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official SAIL Careers portal at sailcareers.com.

SAIL Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Applications will be accepted only through the online mode via the official SAIL Careers portal. No offline applications will be entertained.

Steps to apply:

Visit the SAIL Careers website.

Click on Fresh Candidate Registration.

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.

Log in using your User ID and password.

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Upload your photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

SAIL Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the SAIL Young Professionals Recruitment 2026 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

SAIL Young Professionals Vacancy 2026

The recruitment drive offers 23 vacancies across disciplines such as engineering, finance, human resources, information technology (IT), artificial intelligence (AI), digital learning, data science, and other technical fields.

The selected candidates will be posted at Rourkela Steel Plant and various SAIL units in Ranchi.

SAIL Young Professionals Selection Process 2026

The selection process will be carried out in the following stages:

Applications received by the last date will be scrutinised by a Screening Committee to verify eligibility.

Selection will be made through either a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by a personal interaction or personal interaction only, depending on the discipline and level. Eligible candidates will be informed through the admit card/call letter, email, SMS, and the official SAIL website.

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

It will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions divided into two sections:

50 questions on Technical/Professional Knowledge

50 questions on Aptitude

The test duration will be 90 minutes.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the personal interaction in a 1:3 ratio based on merit for each Young Professional grade. If multiple candidates secure the cut-off marks, all such candidates will be called for the personal interaction.

There will be no qualifying marks for the personal interaction. The final merit list will be prepared by assigning 80% weightage to the CBT score and 20% weightage to the personal interaction. In the event of a tie, preference will be given to the candidate with higher marks in the qualifying educational degree.

The personal interaction may be conducted in physical mode to assess candidates on the relevance and quality of their work experience, educational qualifications, projects handled, publications, professional achievements, and extracurricular accomplishments.

For disciplines where selection is based solely on personal interaction, candidates must secure a minimum of 50% marks to qualify.

SAIL has also stated that, based on performance and availability of suitable candidates, the selection committee may offer engagement at a lower Young Professional level than the one applied for, subject to the advertised requirements.

Additionally, a waiting panel will be prepared to fill vacancies arising due to non-joining or early exit of selected candidates within six months.

SAIL Young Professionals Eligibility 2026

Candidates applying for the recruitment must fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria, including age, educational qualifications, and relevant work experience.

The minimum age required is 23 years as of July 3, 2026. The detailed discipline-wise eligibility criteria are available in the official notification.

SAIL Young Professionals Salary 2026

Selected candidates will receive the following consolidated monthly retainership:

Young Professional-1 (YP-1) Rs 70,000

Young Professional-2 (YP-2) Rs 1,00,000

Young Professional-3 (YP-3) Rs 1,40,000

Annual Performance-Based Increment

Young Professionals may receive an annual increment in their monthly retainership based on performance, subject to the recommendation of the Centralized Performance Committee (CPC):

Satisfactory performance in assigned duties 4%

Significant contributions and systemic improvements 7%

Exemplary or exceptional performance 10%